Camden Capital LLC Buys 643 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.0 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.46 on Wednesday, reaching $166.65. The stock had a trading volume of 478,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,896,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.