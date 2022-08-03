Camden Capital LLC Has $645,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.47.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.39. 62,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.09. The company has a market cap of $251.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

