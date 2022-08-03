Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. Camping World has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $46.77.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Insider Activity at Camping World

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 74,773 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 44,307 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 254,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

