Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Papp L Roy & Associates’ 9th Largest Position

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.9% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.01. 40,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

