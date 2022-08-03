Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

