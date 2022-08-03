Capital One Financial Weighs in on Matador Resources’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $10.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.32. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTDR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 3.70.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.