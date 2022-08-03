Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CPX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.27.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Performance

CPX traded down C$0.70 on Wednesday, hitting C$48.61. 256,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,354. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 93.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.4175438 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.