Carry Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Carry has a total market cap of $42.44 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00061166 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016556 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Coin Trading

