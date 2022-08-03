Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 50,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 18.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

Caterpillar stock opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

