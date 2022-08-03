Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Announces Earnings Results

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $183.15. The company had a trading volume of 114,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

