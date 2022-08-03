Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Boosts Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,758 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.12% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $24,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. 1,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,550. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

