Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 442,842 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,842 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $134,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 69,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

