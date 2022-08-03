Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 143,900 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.52% of Uniti Group worth $17,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,018,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 5,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,896. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

