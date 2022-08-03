Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 745,028 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,028 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.43% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $34,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,302,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,165,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ROIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

