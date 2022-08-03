Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $48,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,302,000 after purchasing an additional 483,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,176,000 after purchasing an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. 163,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

