Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 76,784 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 493,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,784 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. State Street Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,186,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,702,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,010. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

