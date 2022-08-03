Celsius (CELH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celsius Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,217. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 326.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. Celsius has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

