Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Central Japan Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Central Japan Railway’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

