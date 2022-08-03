Ceres 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,303.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Ceres has a total market cap of $210,140.98 and $4,303.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for about $38.12 or 0.00167102 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017786 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00035133 BTC.
Ceres Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ceres
