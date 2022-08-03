Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Chemung Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Chemung Financial stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 29.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $402,205. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

