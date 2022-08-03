Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.05-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.57. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $117.43 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. State Street Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

