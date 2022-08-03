Chimpion (BNANA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $118,203.00

Chimpion (BNANA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00005461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $40.06 million and approximately $118,203.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

