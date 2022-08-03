China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of COE opened at $1.63 on Monday. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

