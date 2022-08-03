Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lifted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,528,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,860. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

