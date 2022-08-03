CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Insider Activity

PayPal Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.