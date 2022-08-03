CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,462 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

