CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $19.25 Million Stock Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,769 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Nuvei worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Nuvei Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Nuvei’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.