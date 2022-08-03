CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $200,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $185.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.78.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

