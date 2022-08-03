CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 15,598 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $26,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,995. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

