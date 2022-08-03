Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 15.4%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) shares shot up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 3,715,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,843,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$61.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.