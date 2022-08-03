Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 9.7%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 32,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,961,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

