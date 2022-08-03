ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded up 139.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 141.4% against the US dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $6.03 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003872 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00127593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032114 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

