CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,842 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial makes up 1.8% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of CNA Financial worth $43,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

CNA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. 1,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,924. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.