CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Announces Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. 4,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

