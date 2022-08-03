Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

CGNT opened at $4.82 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

