Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €8.50 ($8.76) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.65 ($7.89) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.19) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.03) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.34) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.22) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Commerzbank stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €6.74 ($6.95). The stock had a trading volume of 3,812,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.01 ($5.16) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($9.81).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

