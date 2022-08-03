Compass Group (LON:CPG) PT Raised to GBX 2,100 at Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($25.12) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.51) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.89) to GBX 2,050 ($25.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,940 ($23.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.39).

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,932.50 ($23.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,601.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,776.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,718.24. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,408.50 ($17.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,965.50 ($24.08).

In related news, insider Sundar Raman purchased 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.76) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($109,463.06). In related news, insider Sundar Raman purchased 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.76) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($109,463.06). Also, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($22.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,442.79).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

