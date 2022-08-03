Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $4.60

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $3.96. Conduent shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 48,554 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
