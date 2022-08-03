Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $27,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.76 and its 200 day moving average is $433.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $534.33.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

