Connectus Wealth LLC Has $33.56 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,605 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

QCOM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.62. 115,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

