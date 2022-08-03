Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $8.66 Million in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,251,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,147,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,273,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,277,000 after purchasing an additional 110,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter.

PFF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 49,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,600. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

