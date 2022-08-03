Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $26.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.20. 65,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,220. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

