Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $21,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $4.81 on Wednesday, hitting $239.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,533. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

