Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 204,999 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 204,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,293,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 307,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477,709. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32.

