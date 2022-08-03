Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Tesla to $930.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $10.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $911.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,798,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $952.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $843.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.