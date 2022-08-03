Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 730 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $23,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.20. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.