ConocoPhillips (COP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

7/26/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $135.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $157.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

7/13/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $126.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale to $127.00.

6/6/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

