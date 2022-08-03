Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.61

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and traded as high as $17.24. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands.

Conrad Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $84.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

