Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTX. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

