Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.